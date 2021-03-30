Nike, Unimpressed With 'Satan Shoes' Featuring Drops Of Actual Human Blood, Sues Designer

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on Monday sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, the online stunt marketing company that is behind the most absurd products that become popular online, for trademark infringement and dilution over “Satan Shoes.”

What Happened: The athletic shoe-making company filed a trademark infringement and dilution, false designation of origin, and unfair competition lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday. It claims MSCHF is taking orders for shoes that it has christened “Satan Shoes” without its approval and features a satanic theme but are actually customized Nike Air Max 97s.

The black-and-red, devil-themed shoes that were put on sale online on Monday appear to contain a drop of human blood as part of a collaboration with “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X, according to the company’s website. The lawsuit however does not name the rapper.

The back of one shoe says "MSCHF" and the other says "Lil Nas X."

According to media reports, 666 pairs of shoes were sold out in less than a minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair. Nike has asked the court to immediately stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the shoes and requested a jury trial to seek damages.

Why It Matters: Nike claims MSCHF is leveraging its reputation and goodwill in a way that will make consumers and potential customers believe that Satan Shoes are associated with Nike leading to confusion and dilution of the brand.

The sports shoemaker says there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.

Lil Nas X acknowledged the Nike lawsuit by way of Twitter.