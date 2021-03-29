 Skip to main content

What's Going On With BRPA Stock And X Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares are trading higher after its merging partner NeuroRx announced ZYESAMI met the primary endpoint of its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and also demonstrated a meaningful benefit in survival from critical COVID-19.

Big Rock Partners is a United States-based blank check company.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are trading higher amid strength in steel prices following a rise in China's industrial profit. U.S. infrastructure has also lifted the demand outlook.

United States Steel operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets.

