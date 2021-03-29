 Skip to main content

AEVI Expands Mastercard Partnership For Multichannel Shopping Experience
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • AEVI and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) owned Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) will utilize combined technologies to simplify the omnichannel shopping experience under an extended partnership.
  • AEVI integrates payments and data across every customer channel through an independent platform. Along with MPGS' encompassing digital gateway services, the platform will offer merchants another option to bring the payments directly to the customer across multiple in-store and online touchpoints.
  • The partnership will initially focus on Europe, with further expansion opportunities. The partnership will help banks, acquirers, PSPs, ISOs, and ISVs drive digital efficiency and innovation across their payment experiences by offering easy access to any payment technology and business solution.
  • Additionally, Mastercard will become a minority investor in AEVI, with Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) remaining as the majority shareholder.
  • The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • Price action: MA share prices closed higher by 2.17% at $366.14 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech Media

