Why Science Applications Is Trading Lower Today

Science Applications Intl's Stock Price And Volume Action

Science Applications Intl's (NYSE:SAIC) stock has been falling Friday, down 16.23% to a price of $81.17. The stock's current volume for the day is 738.26 thousand, which is approximately 181.9% of its previous 30-day average volume of 405.86 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Science Applications International shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $94.67 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $103.95 and fallen to a low of $60.67.

