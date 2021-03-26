 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NIO's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:

 

 

NIO's Stock Price And Volume Action

NIO's (NYSE:NIO) stock has been falling Friday, down 4.8% to a price of $35.88. The stock's current volume for the day is 50.81 million, which is approximately 47.68% of its previous 30-day average volume of 106.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NIO shares are trading lower after the company announced temporary suspension of production for 5 days due to semiconductor shortage.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $51.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $66.99 and as low as $2.22.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

What's Moving The Market Friday?
Financials Sector Could Be In Focus Today As Treasury Yields Rise
Thinking About Buying Stock In Xpeng, Blink Charging, Plug Power Or Nio?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nio Forced To Halt Production, Lower Q1 Deliveries Forecast As Chip Shortage Comes Haunting
US Auto Sales Expected To See Substantial Rise In March Despite Chip Shortage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com