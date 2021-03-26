Why NIO's Stock is Trading Lower Today

NIO's Stock Price And Volume Action

NIO's (NYSE:NIO) stock has been falling Friday, down 4.8% to a price of $35.88. The stock's current volume for the day is 50.81 million, which is approximately 47.68% of its previous 30-day average volume of 106.57 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NIO shares are trading lower after the company announced temporary suspension of production for 5 days due to semiconductor shortage.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $51.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $66.99 and as low as $2.22.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.