 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Start Your Engines! Alpine Formula 1 Team Partners With Plug Power For Races

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Start Your Engines! Alpine Formula 1 Team Partners With Plug Power For Races

When the Formula 1 (F1) season kicks off this weekend, Plug Power Inc’s (NASDAQ: PLUG) logos will visible on Alpine F1’s A521 cars and racewear.

What Happened: On Friday, Plug Power announced it has partnered with the Alpine F1 team, formerly Renault F1. The partnership is an extension of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) Plug Power and Groupe Renault announced in January when the two companies agreed to launch a 50-50 joint-venture in France by the end of second-quarter 2021. Together, Plug Power and Renault plan to target 30% of the European market by developing a hydrogen powertrain for light commercial vehicles.

Why It Matters: The agreement for Alpine F1 to advertise Plug Power during the Formula 1 season demonstrates the commitment Plug Power and Renault have to meet their partnership goals this quarter. With Renault’s brand represented at Formula 1, it provides another possible avenue for the two companies to work together.

“We are delighted to partner with Plug Power across multiple activities, in motorsport and road cars, to explore different mobility solutions. Renault Group is committed to developing sustainable technology that will create minimal impact on the environment while being open to all road users,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi in the press release.

The Formula 1 season begins Friday in Bahrain with a number of practice races before the qualifying race Saturday. This month’s Grand Prix race is scheduled for Sunday. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will be driving for the Alpine team.

(Photo: Top: Plug Power; Bottom: Formula 1 Alphine F1)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLUG)

Thinking About Buying Stock In Xpeng, Blink Charging, Plug Power Or Nio?
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More
Cramer Weighs In On Plug Power, Chewy And More
What's Happening With Plug Power Stock Today?
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Market Rallied This Afternoon. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: car racing Esteban Ocon F1 Fernando AlonsoNews Sports Global General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com