Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to increase to $86.1 billion in February from $84.6 billion in January.
- Data on personal income and outlays for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is likely to drop 7.2% in February from January's massive 10.0% surge. Analysts expect personal consumption expenditures declining 0.7% in February.
- Data on wholesale inventories for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.0% in February from a 1.3% increase in January.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is projected to rise further to 83.3 in March from previous reading of 83.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
