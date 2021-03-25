Crash Bandicoot Runs Again In New Mobile Game from King Digital Entertainment

King Digital Entertainment, part of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), has released “Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!” for free download and play on iOS and Android mobile devices.

What’s Crash Up To Now? In this new adventure, Crash and his sister Coco take on the henchmen of their arch-foe Dr. Neo Cortex, who has been dispatched across multiple dimensions to wreak digital havoc. Classic enemies and bosses including Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio and Fake Crash are part of the mayhem.

In this game, players venture into the Wumpa Archipelago to navigate through 12 lands in a variety of running challenges including time trials, collection runs, base building and crafting. Players can also choose to join an existing challenge or start their own where they can either work as a cohesive unit or compete against each other on asynchronous multiplayer runs to climb the leaderboard. According to the developer, the game will be updated regularly with new cosmetic items, classic and creative new skins.

“It’s been a labor of love for King to bring everybody’s favorite marsupial to mobile in a way that is unique and fresh, while honoring more than 25 years of rich history with the beloved character,” said Stephen Jarrett, vice president of game design at King. “We wanted to make this the Crashiest Crash game ever!”

A Mobile Marsupial: Crash Bandicoot was initially designed for console gaming. In an interview Jarrett gave with the trade news site PocketGamer.biz, he detailed the character’s journey from one format to another.

"Phones work differently to controllers and what makes you enjoy a game on your console isn’t what drives that same excitement on your phone," Jarrett said. "If you stop and think about it, the original Crash Bandicoot games really helped inspire the modern mobile runner genre. It was a no-brainer that he would be an ideal match in this style of game."

Jarrett added that his development team sought to make the mobile experience distinctive and challenging.

"This game isn’t a procedurally generated endurance contest," he said. "We want the players to explore new worlds, fight fan favorite bosses and have clear goals in mind beyond just how long they can avoid smacking into something."

(Photo courtesy King)