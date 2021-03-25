 Skip to main content

Market Overview

U.S. Listed Chinese Tech Stocks Drop Over Regulatory Concerns: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 9:18am   Comments
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech index plummeted 5% on growing concerns of U.S. delisting and Beijing’s user data possession, Financial Times, reports.

  • The Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) dropped 4.2%, 2.3%, and 9%, respectively.
  • The meltdown was triggered by the SEC’s announcement regarding steps to force the U.S.-listed foreign companies to provide access to financial audits or risk forcible delisting after three years of non-compliance. Beijing had long denied U.S. regulators access to Chinese companies’ books.
  • Bloomberg’s report regarding the Chinese government’s proposed joint venture for the supervision of user data harvested by the country’s tech companies is another potent cause behind the meltdown as per analysts.
  • Another factor for the drop is the global shift in investor attention from high-growth companies to cheaper, unloved stocks expected to benefit from the pandemic recovery.
  • China discouraged its companies from any audit disclosure over national security concerns.
  • The delisting threats failed to discourage Chinese tech group IPOs (initial public offering) on Wall Street, which rose at an average of 22% on the first trading day. The companies raised around $1.3 billion from the U.S. in 2021. The Wall Street investment banks also remain keen on the IPOs, considering the fee revenue.
  • Price action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.33% at $224.24, and BIDU shares traded lower by 6.89% at $222.72 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday. TCEHY shares traded higher by 1.76% at $78.16.

