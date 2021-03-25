30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 73% to $6.03 in pre-market trading. Cellect Biotechnology and Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported a strategic merger.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares rose 40.3% to $4.91 in pre-market trading. Seraph Research Institute and Enochian BioSciences published a case report of complete remission of recurrent glioblastoma with innovative
- therapy.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 27.8% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Wednesday. Frndly TV & Cinedigm recently reported a distribution partnership agreement.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) rose 22.1% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 21.7% to $4.39 in pre-market trading.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 18.3% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 22% on Wednesday.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 17.7% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) rose 13.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 13.6% to $18.66 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 20% on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 11.2% to $133.77 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares tumbled around 34% on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 10.9% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Wednesday.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) rose 9.7% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 9.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares rose 9.1% to $9.80 in pre-market trading. Mogo recently released Q4 results.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 9% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Wednesday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 7.2% to $520.01 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 6.1% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 16% on Wednesday. The company recently released Q4 results.
Losers
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 21.9% to $16.03 in pre-market trading. WISeKey shares jumped over 100% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a "non-fungible token" — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer's ownership.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 16.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $30 million public offering of common stock.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 16.1% to $19.55 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 8.8% to $17.47 in pre-market trading. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 8.8% to $61.33 in pre-market trading. II-VI recently confirmed revised proposal to acquire Coherent.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell 8.3% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. Alithya Group shares gained around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced a definitive agreement has been reached for the acquisition of R3D Conseil.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 8.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Seneca reported new special meeting date of April 9, 2021.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 7.7% to $5.17 in pre-market trading. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 7% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. Synlogic said SYNB8802 has achieved proof of mechanism in a dietary hyperoxaluria study.
- ShiftPixy, Inc.(NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 6.9% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after gaining over 27% on Wednesday.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) fell 6.3% to $6.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 5.9% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dropping over 41% on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma shares jumped 190% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company to roughly 249K shares, or a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) fell 5.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
