Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 5:30 a.m. ET.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect GDP increasing 4.1% in the quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 730,000 for the March 20 week from 770,000 in the prior week.
- Data on corporate profits for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 10:10 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing for March is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 26 in March from prior reading of 24.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
