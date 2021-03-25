 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 4:17am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 5:30 a.m. ET.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect GDP increasing 4.1% in the quarter.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 730,000 for the March 20 week from 770,000 in the prior week.
  • Data on corporate profits for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 10:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing for March is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 26 in March from prior reading of 24.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com