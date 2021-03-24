 Skip to main content

Facebook's Zuckerberg Talks Internet Reform Rules Prior To Congressional Hearing: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed internet reform rules endorsing the removal of damaged content from their platforms, Reuters reports. Zuckerberg is set to testify to the House Of Representatives Panel Thursday alongside Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO.

  • Zuckerberg acknowledged the calls for changes before House Energy and Commerce subcommittees on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which offered immunity from liability to the social networking and internet companies for content posted by users.
  • Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet CEOs would be testifying for alleged perpetration of misinformation regarding the pandemic and the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
  • Zuckerberg urged Congress for intermediary liability protection for social media platforms for unlawful content, contingent on companies’ accomplishment of best practices to combat the spread of content. “Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection—that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day,” he wrote.
  • Recently, Russia had charged Twitter, Google, Facebook, TikTok, and Telegram for allegedly failing to delete objectionable content.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 2.18% at $284.37 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Reuters social media stocksNews Tech Media

