Facebook, Alphabet, Twitter CEOs To Testify Before Congress In March Over Misinformation: CNBC
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey have been summoned by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 25 over alleged perpetration of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and elections on their respective social media platforms, CNBC reports.
- Zuckerberg has been summoned the maximum number of times by Congress, with the March hearing being the fourth time and third time for his counterparts.
- “We must begin the work of changing incentives driving social media companies to allow and even promote misinformation and disinformation,” Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said in a statement.
- The last year’s summons to Zuckerberg and Pichai pertained to their competitive behavior and legal liability shield. Dorsey and Zuckerberg have denied censorship allegations in their previous summons.
- Price action: FB shares are up 0.36% at $270.35 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday. TWTR shares are up 0.64% at $72.72. GOOGL shares are up 0.57% at $2,129.
