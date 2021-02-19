Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook, Alphabet, Twitter CEOs To Testify Before Congress In March Over Misinformation: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey have been summoned by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 25 over alleged perpetration of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and elections on their respective social media platforms, CNBC reports.
  • Zuckerberg has been summoned the maximum number of times by Congress, with the March hearing being the fourth time and third time for his counterparts.
  • “We must begin the work of changing incentives driving social media companies to allow and even promote misinformation and disinformation,” Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said in a statement.
  • The last year’s summons to Zuckerberg and Pichai pertained to their competitive behavior and legal liability shield. Dorsey and Zuckerberg have denied censorship allegations in their previous summons.
  • Price action: FB shares are up 0.36% at $270.35 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday. TWTR shares are up 0.64% at $72.72. GOOGL shares are up 0.57% at $2,129.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

FANG+ Index Trading At An All-Time High; Opportunity To Buy, Hold Or Sell?
J.B. Hunt Partners With Google On Technology, Product Development
MindMed To Buy AI Medicine Company HealthMode For CA$42M
Employee Training Programs Are A Big Deal At Some Of America's Biggest Companies; Here's Why
Square And Etsy Have What It Takes To Thrive Even More In The New Normal
Surpassing Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Is Again The World's Richest Person
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CongressNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com