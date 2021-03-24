Microsoft Invests In Canada For Post Pandemic Digital Recovery
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the creation of a new Data Innovation Centre of Excellence, increased local technical talent, and the addition of a new Azure Edge Zone.
- The newly created Data Innovation Centre of Excellence would provide deep technical resources to help Canadian organizations harness the power of data and cloud technology to fast-track their digital transformation.
- Microsoft also announced the addition of a new Azure Edge Zone in Western Canada, increasing significant cloud footprint in Canada, and 500 local technical jobs to build leading applications in Intelligent Communications, Office, Azure, OneDrive, Web Experiences, and mixed reality.
- Microsoft continued to build out its robust Canadian cloud and deep technical expertise for a post-pandemic digital recovery.
- The Data Innovation Centre of Excellence, which would open in Microsoft's new downtown Toronto headquarters, would provide critical data analytics and local engineering expertise to Canadian customers, partners, and non-profits from coast to coast.
- The addition of the Azure Edge Zone in Vancouver builds on Microsoft's already extensive cloud presence in Canada with two local data center regions and the recently announced Azure Availability Zones.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.27% at $235.94 on the last check Wednesday.
