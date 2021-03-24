Why Hall Of Fame Resort's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Hall Of Fame Resort's Stock Price And Volume Action

Hall Of Fame Resort's (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock is trading up 62.28% to a price of $6.45. The stock's current volume for the day is 51.18 million, which is approximately 215.05% of its previous 30-day average volume of 23.80 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are trading higher after the company announced a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.52 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $6.45 and as low as $1.09.

