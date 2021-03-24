 Skip to main content

Why SOS Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:03am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In SOS Stock Today

SOS's (NYSE:SOS) stock is trading up 4.47% to a price of $7.04. The stock's current volume for the day is 17.44 million, which is approximately 17.53% of its previous 30-day average volume of 99.45 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SOS shares are trading higher after the company announced it has taken the initial steps to establish a digital asset exchange.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.52 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $15.88 and as low as $1.21.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

