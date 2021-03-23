6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- ATyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and Q4 sales results.
Losers
