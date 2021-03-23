Understanding New York Mortgage Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 15, 2021, New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 26, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for New York Mortgage Trust will be on March 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.54% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding New York Mortgage Trust's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, New York Mortgage Trust has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on December 19, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has since decreased by $0.1. New York Mortgage Trust's dividend yield last year was 12.74%, which has since declined by 4.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

