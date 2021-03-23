 Skip to main content

Analyzing Kimball International's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:23am   Comments
On February 9, 2021, Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Kimball International also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kimball International has an ex-dividend date planned for March 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.09. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.96% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Kimball International's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Kimball International has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 24, 2020 the company's payout was $0.09, which has returned to its value today. Kimball International's dividend yield last year was 2.09%, which has since grown by 0.87%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

