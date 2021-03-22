 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With UPST Stock And ROKU Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
What's Happening With UPST Stock And ROKU Stock Today?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Upstart and Roku.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $58 to $110 per share.

Upstart provides credit services via a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired a long-running PBS franchise "This Old House."

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the United States. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPST + ROKU)

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Roku, AbbVie And More
Roku Acquires Long-Running 'This Old House' PBS Franchise
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Virgin Galactic And More
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Upstart Shares Rally On Q4 Results, M&A Deal, JMP Upgrade: Technical Levels To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZIMJefferiesMaintains35.0
YMABJP MorganAssumes52.0
AIRCanaccord GenuityMaintains48.0
ENTXAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On12.0
UPSTBarclaysMaintains110.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com