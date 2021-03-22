 Skip to main content

Kaleyra Enhances Digital Payments With Visa Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
  • Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Kaleyra Inc (AMEX: KLR) inked an agreement with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) in the Latin America and the Caribbean region under which Kaleyra innovation lab, k-lab, would create communication solutions for Visa partners and solving digital communication issues ranging from streamlining KYC to timely reminders of reward benefits, and messaging to avoid transaction declines.
  • The highly customer-centric communication modules would offer huge operational savings to Latin American issuers, as per Kaleyra CEO Dario Calogero.
  • Price action: KLR shares traded lower by 0.09% at $16.19 on the last check Monday.

