Kaleyra Enhances Digital Payments With Visa Partnership
- Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Kaleyra Inc (AMEX: KLR) inked an agreement with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) in the Latin America and the Caribbean region under which Kaleyra innovation lab, k-lab, would create communication solutions for Visa partners and solving digital communication issues ranging from streamlining KYC to timely reminders of reward benefits, and messaging to avoid transaction declines.
- The highly customer-centric communication modules would offer huge operational savings to Latin American issuers, as per Kaleyra CEO Dario Calogero.
- Price action: KLR shares traded lower by 0.09% at $16.19 on the last check Monday.
