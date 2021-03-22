 Skip to main content

AMS-IX And Sify Expand Indian Footprint With Four New Internet Exchanges
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Internet Exchange AMS-IX and Indian ICT service & solution provider Sify Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SIFYannounced expanding their footprint of internet exchanges in India.

  • The new interconnection hubs would be situated in Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai to enhance network interconnections in these regions.
  • The partnership between AMS-IX and Sify dated back to the launch of the neutral and independent Internet Exchange in Mumbai.
  • The new Internet Exchanges in Kolkata (AMS-IX Kolkata), Hyderabad (AMS-IX Hyderabad), Noida (AMS-IX Noida), and Chennai (AMS-IX Chennai) are expected to start operations in 2021. Additionally, AMS-IX India would be rebranded as AMS-IX Mumbai with the existing Sify Airoli DC as the new node.
  •  All exchanges would be built using the AMS-IX (IX-as-a-service) solution that allowed partners to set up and run Internet Exchanges rapidly. Customers would connect and exchange traffic via dedicated ports with speeds of 1, 10, or 100 Gbps, enabling them to reduce latency and save costs.
  • Price action: SIFY shares traded lower by 3.41% at $3.96 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: IndiaNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

