What's Moving The Market Monday?
Top News
- AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine was shown to be 79% effective in late-stage U.S. trials.
- The United States and allies are expected to announce new sanctions on China.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.38% to near 3,914
- UK's FTSE 100 up 0.09% to near 6,715
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.07% to near 29,174
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.69%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 0.11% to near $61.51/barrel.
- Gold down 0.52% to near $1,732/oz.
- Silver down 2.26% to near $26.72/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 0.13% over the last 24 hours to near $56,713.
