What's Moving The Market Monday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Top News

  • AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine was shown to be 79% effective in late-stage U.S. trials.
  • The United States and allies are expected to announce new sanctions on China.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.38% to near 3,914
  • UK's FTSE 100 up 0.09% to near 6,715
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.07% to near 29,174

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.69%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 0.11% to near $61.51/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.52% to near $1,732/oz.
  • Silver down 2.26% to near $26.72/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 0.13% over the last 24 hours to near $56,713.

