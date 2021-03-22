5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 8.65 Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.65 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) - P/E: 7.52 Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) - P/E: 9.13 Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) - P/E: 9.52

GEO Group's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.48, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.16%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 12.02% in the previous quarter.

Tremont Mortgage has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.28, which has decreased by 15.15% compared to Q3, which was 0.33. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.35 in Q3 to 0.36 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.24%, which has decreased by 0.24% from 6.48% last quarter.

Optibase saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q2 to 1.0 now. Optibase does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Piedmont Office Realty saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.48 in Q3 to 0.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.38%, which has decreased by 1.54% from 6.92% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.