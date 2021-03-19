What's Happening With Facebook Stock Today?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher, as strength has been attributed to comments from CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the wave of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes could actually be beneficial for the social media giant.

After having bitterly criticized Apple’s upcoming privacy updates to its iOS 14 operating system for months, Zuckerberg said his social media company will be “in a good position” when Apple enforces the rules.

In a clubhouse meeting on Thursday, Zuckerberg said the privacy changes could benefit Facebook if more businesses decide to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram. Read More

Shares of Facebook are trading higher by 4.25% at $290.46 at the time of publication.