10 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $3.00 $25.3K 5.6K 6.9K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/21 $40.00 $37.0K 4.6K 5.5K SLM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $17.00 $26.0K 7.6K 2.8K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $42.50 $460.0K 2.1K 1.3K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $22.50 $51.9K 8.3K 1.1K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $140.00 $31.0K 2.5K 1.0K FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/21 $120.00 $66.0K 915 616 IVZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $26.00 $45.0K 915 527 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $330.00 $228.0K 236 206 SOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/09/21 $11.50 $54.0K 98 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For QD (NYSE:QD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 846 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 5652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 4637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLM (NASDAQ:SLM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2891 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 7648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1122 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $460.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 2173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 8358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 2553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 13 day(s) on April 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IVZ (NYSE:IVZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOS (NYSE:SOS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

