27 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares rose 120.8% to $3.71 in pre-market trading after the company announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 37.8% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $6 price target. The company’s CEO Peter Hoang reported purchase of 142,857 shares, while Director John Wilson also reported purchase of 1,714,285 shares in Form 4 filing.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 22.7% to $36.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Thursday. The stock has rallied in recent sessions as a potential NFT play by investors, though the company said it not aware of any material developments that would account for recent trading volume.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) rose 19.4% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 15.3% to $11.72 in pre-market trading given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 13.7% to $10.70 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 73% on Thursday.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) rose 11.1% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 10.6% to $13.67 in pre-market trading. Taoping recently highlighted the launch of digital culture business division that covers the company’s new media and education business.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 10.2% to $5.73 in pre-market trading. Evogene recently reported a collaboration deal with Plastomics to target novel insect control traits for soybean.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 9% to $8.88 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares rose 8.9% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. Rockwell Medical is expected to report Q4 results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 8.3% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after dipping over 22% on Thursday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 7.8% to $20.38 in pre-market trading. Aemetis recently said it received approval for 32 mile extension of biogas pipeline for dairy RNG project.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 7.7% to $23.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA approval of ARCALYST for recurrent pericarditis.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) rose 6.2% to $43.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 5.8% to $6.36 in pre-market trading. Urban One, on Thursday, said it swung to a Q4 profit.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 3.8% to $273.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.
Losers
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 57.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the biopharmaceutical company said its lead drug candidate Tilsotolimod failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. JP Morgan and HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 19.8% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of proposed public offering of units.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 14.9% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 12.5% to $11.46 in pre-market trading. WISeKey shares jumped 64% on Thursday after the company announced NFTs for digital identity verification of valuable objects and proof of ownership of digital and tangible assets.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 7.7% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a FY20 loss.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 7.3% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Thursday.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 7% to $24.89 in pre-market trading after the company priced its previously announced secondary offering of 32 million shares at $24 per share.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 6.1% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced the initiation of a mechanistic study exploring the effects of TTP399 on ketone body formation during a period of insulin withdrawal in people with type 1 diabetes. The company’s S-3 showed registration for $250 million common stock offering.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NYSE: ROAD) fell 4.8% to $31.19 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 2 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 2.5% to $139.65 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced plans to resume buyback plan in Q4'21.
