What's Happening With WFC Stock And BAC Stock Today?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading higher as bond yields rise Thurday.

As rates increase, in general, banks can earn bigger profits made on loans to consumers.

Wells Fargo reached a new 52-week high of $41.40 and Bank of America reached a new 52-week high of $39.92 Thursday morning.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.