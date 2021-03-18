What's Moving The Market Thursday?
Top News
- The U.S. Initial Jobless Claims increased from 712,000 in the previous week to 770,000 in the current week.
- The U.S. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased from 23.1 in February to 51.8 in March.
- Bond yields spiked as the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, said Wednesday he sees no need to change rates and will continue with the current asset purchase program, $80 billion in treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-based securities per month.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures down 0.67% to near 3,937.
- UK's FTSE 100 up 0.06% to near 6,767.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.01% to near 30,216.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.74%
Commodities
- Crude oil down 2.55% to near $62.98/barrel.
- Gold down 0.52% to near $1,718/oz.
- Silver down 0.09% to near $26.03/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 5.46% over the last 24 hours to near $57,818.
