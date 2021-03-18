 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Thursday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Top News

  • The U.S. Initial Jobless Claims increased from 712,000 in the previous week to 770,000 in the current week.
  • The U.S. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased from 23.1 in February to 51.8 in March.
  • Bond yields spiked as the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, said Wednesday he sees no need to change rates and will continue with the current asset purchase program, $80 billion in treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-based securities per month.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.67% to near 3,937.
  • UK's FTSE 100 up 0.06% to near 6,767.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.01% to near 30,216.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.74%

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 2.55% to near $62.98/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.52% to near $1,718/oz.
  • Silver down 0.09% to near $26.03/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 5.46% over the last 24 hours to near $57,818.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

