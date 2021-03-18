Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Bank of America's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Bank of America's Stock Today

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.17% to a price of $39.1. The stock's volume is currently 12.66 million, which is roughly 23.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 53.94 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several banks are trading higher as bond yields rise.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $33.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.36 and as low as $17.95.

