What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Top News
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. EDT, following the FOMC statement.
- The U.S. Building Permits fell from 1,886,000 in January to 1,682,000 in February.
- A spokesperson for the French government said the Prime Minister will announce new COVID-19 measures on Thursday, March 18.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures fell below 3,950 to a new intraday low near 3,930. Down 0.42% for the session.
- UK's FTSE 100 down 0.52% to near 6,770.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.02% to near 29,914.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.66%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 0.54% to near $64.45/barrel.
- Gold up 0.06% to near $1,732/oz.
- Silver up 0.22% to near $26.06/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 1.12% over the last 24 hours to near $54,781.
