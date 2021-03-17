 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 10:25am   Comments


Top News

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. EDT, following the FOMC statement.
  • The U.S. Building Permits fell from 1,886,000 in January to 1,682,000 in February.
  • A spokesperson for the French government said the Prime Minister will announce new COVID-19 measures on Thursday, March 18.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures fell below 3,950 to a new intraday low near 3,930. Down 0.42% for the session.
  • UK's FTSE 100 down 0.52% to near 6,770.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.02% to near 29,914.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.66%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 0.54% to near $64.45/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.06% to near $1,732/oz.
  • Silver up 0.22% to near $26.06/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 1.12% over the last 24 hours to near $54,781.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

