Is Now The Time To Buy BA Stock, CLSK Stock Or PARR Stock?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, CleanSpark and Par Pacific.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower Tuesday after Bloomberg reported the company is further testing Dreamliner cockpit windows as the flaws search widens. The issue is limited to a smaller number of 787 Jets.

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower after the company priced a 9.091 million share underwritten public offering at $22 per share.

CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services.

The company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 5 million share common stock offering.

Par Pacific is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses.