Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today.
- Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After surpassing expectations in January, retail sales are likely to decline 0.5% in February.
- Data on import and export prices for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices increasing a monthly 1% with export prices also likely to rise 1%.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for February will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. A 0.5% rise is projected for industrial production in February.
- Data on business inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 0.3% in January.
- The housing market index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline slightly to 83 in March from February’s reading of 84.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
