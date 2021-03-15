 Skip to main content

AMD Unleashes 'Milan' Data Center Chip To Fight Intel: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
On Monday, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) released a new data center chip aimed at snatching higher market share from rival Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Reuters reports.

  • AMD’s “Milan” data center processor chip was reportedly faster than Intel’s current best data center chips. AMD designed the chip but outsourced its manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), utilizing TSMC’s 7-nanometer chipmaking process.
  • Outsourced manufacturing enabled AMD to capitalize on Intel’s problems, which struggled over internal chip manufacturing delay in its most recent generation of factory technology. The “Milan” chip and its predecessor exceeded Intel’s chips, enabling AMD to gain market share and acquire customers like Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.
  • Analysts expected Intel to shortly launch its latest “Ice Lake” server chip made on Intel’s 10-nanometer manufacturing technology touted as the equivalent of TSMC’s 7-nanometer technology used for AMD’s “Milan” chip.
  • However, AMD is still expected to have a higher number of computing cores on each chip, letting the chip juggle more software applications simultaneously.
  • Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 1.53% at $82.28, and INTC shares are up 0.73% at $63.36 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

