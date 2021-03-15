 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Penn, Caesars, American Airlines Or Eli Lilly?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 9:44am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Penn National Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, airline stocks and Eli Lilly. 

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher Monday morning following an announcement that both stocks will join the S&P 500.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) shares are trading higher following better-than-expected March and April travel expectations from Southwest Airlines.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) shares are trading lower after the company published additional data from its Phase 2 Alzheimer's treatment study, which showed mixed results.

