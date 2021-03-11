 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon To Fund $36B 5G Airwaves Payment Via Debt: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 6:50am   Comments
Share:
Verizon To Fund $36B 5G Airwaves Payment Via Debt: Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) paid $8.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and intends to raise an additional $36 billion in debt to fund the airwaves payment, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to cover the major airwaves investment.

The wireless carrier competes with rival T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to expand market share in vital mid-band frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services. Verizon emerged as the highest bidder at $45 billion in the 5G spectrum auction last month.

Why It Matters: The carrier plans to double its revenue growth to 4% by 2024 by tapping the 5G wave. Therefore, it earmarked an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years to take care of the 5G expansion plans' incremental costs. The incremental costs are expected to cut profit by 10 cents a share in 2022 and 20 cents a share in 2023.

The airwaves are credited for their capability to travel a long distance and carry massive data. They are estimated to drive new revenue growth potential upon deployment for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment, and manufacturing facilities.

Verizon plans to cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024.

Verizon has made a significant bet on its network, capitalizing on 5G prospects after years of passing up large M&A deals like AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

Verizon Communications will hold its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today, starting at 6 p.m. EST (Webcast link)

Price action: VZ shares are up 0.65% at $56.71 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Oracle Earnings Later Today Could Give A Status Check On Business Software, Cloud Demand
Momentum Halt: Overnight Rally Fizzles After 10-Year Yield Climbs Back Above 1.6%
Verizon To Debut #WomenOwnWednesday Social Media Campaign
Verizon Enhances 5G Accessibility In Sacramento, Seattle, Pensacola
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G BloombergNews Offerings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com