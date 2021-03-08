 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 492 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 130.05% to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares broke to $61.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new yearly high of $72.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.98.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $72.37. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Monday morning, moving up 2.39%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a yearly high of $148.99. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.88. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock made a new 52-week high of $234.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $172.78. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $179.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.78.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.18.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.30.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.24 for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares hit a yearly high of $92.44. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $139.20. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.97.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.28 on Monday, moving up 1.55%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.15. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares set a new yearly high of $12.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $75.17. Shares traded up 0.79%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.78 on Monday, moving up 0.05%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.79.
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares were up 1.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.16 for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.38 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $271.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $175.29. Shares traded up 1.07%.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares set a new yearly high of $153.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock made a new 52-week high of $161.31 Monday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares hit a yearly high of $58.77. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $30.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares broke to $110.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.75 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $59.87 with a daily change of up 4.05%.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.79 on Monday, moving up 1.47%.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $113.83 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.25 Monday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.99.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares were up 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.37.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.18 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit $37.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.72 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $146.30 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.02. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.19 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares broke to $70.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares were up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.90.
  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares set a new yearly high of $24.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit a yearly high of $65.51. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) shares broke to $50.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares were up 1.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.44.
  • Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $344.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares were up 1.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.41.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares broke to $131.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.84 Monday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares were up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.78 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares broke to $105.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.07 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares broke to $45.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.41 on Monday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares broke to $115.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares set a new yearly high of $76.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit $116.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.76.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new yearly high of $52.53 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares were up 2.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.72.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.12.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares hit a yearly high of $189.67. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 2.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.16.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares hit $73.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.07%.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.31 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.96 with a daily change of up 2.81%.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.22 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares broke to $63.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $612.09.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.74. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares hit $91.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares set a new yearly high of $60.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $12.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares broke to $181.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%.
  • Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.55 on Monday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $76.13. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Monday, moving up 4.4%.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 1.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.54 for a change of up 1.8%.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.59. Shares traded up 11.85%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit $135.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares hit $55.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.08%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.85.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit $115.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.74 on Monday, moving up 1.79%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.62 on Monday, moving up 0.16%.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.48 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,222.33 on Monday, moving up 0.5%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.42. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $125.93. Shares traded up 1.73%.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
  • CAE (NYSE:CAE) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.71. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) shares hit $38.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.86. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.95. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $134.72. Shares traded up 1.88%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.19. Shares traded up 1.38%.
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.14. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit $51.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.96%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.96.
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.49. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) shares hit $182.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were up 10.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.47 for a change of up 10.82%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit $89.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.89%.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.51.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $112.86. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.00. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares were up 4.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 for a change of up 4.17%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.62. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.78 with a daily change of up 1.66%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $95.96. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.40 Monday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.85 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares hit a yearly high of $153.41. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.80.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.30. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $63.63 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.38 with a daily change of up 1.3%.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares broke to $30.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
  • South State (NASDAQ:SSB) shares hit a yearly high of $85.87. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 2.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.73 for a change of up 2.15%.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.54 on Monday, moving up 0.7%.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit $16.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $107.21. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.55 on Monday morning, moving up 1.79%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.24.
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares set a new yearly high of $50.72 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a yearly high of $43.89. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 2.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $252.01 for a change of up 2.55%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.42 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit $60.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.91 Monday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.8%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.22 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 2.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.99 for a change of up 2.39%.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.83 with a daily change of up 0.94%.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.28.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares were up 0.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.30 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.21 on Monday, moving up 1.09%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.57. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.11.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares broke to $39.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.6%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.08. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares hit a yearly high of $124.24. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares set a new yearly high of $93.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.03. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.41.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.14. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares set a new yearly high of $30.55 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.04. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.31%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new yearly high of $45.63 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $262.87. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
  • F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.89. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.65.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.43. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 1.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.89.
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.25 Monday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $51.47 with a daily change of up 2.25%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares set a new yearly high of $167.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.71 on Monday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.29. Shares traded down 0.38%.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares hit $38.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares broke to $78.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.49. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.43 Monday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.34 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.91 Monday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $63.00. Shares traded up 0.14%.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.23 with a daily change of up 2.03%.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $107.86. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares were up 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.14 for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.14 on Monday morning, moving up 1.82%.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.77 on Monday, moving up 2.43%.
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.87 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.00 on Monday, moving up 1.18%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Monday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares were down 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99 for a change of down 0.1%.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.22 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.88 with a daily change of up 1.75%.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.37 Monday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares broke to $39.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.74.
  • Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.77 Monday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.14.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares hit $35.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares set a new yearly high of $49.28 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.92. Shares traded up 2.15%.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.53. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Monday morning, moving up 0.36%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.33.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.71 Monday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.65. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) shares hit a yearly high of $52.16. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.88. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.11 with a daily change of up 1.77%.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.38 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares were up 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.27.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.38.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares broke to $76.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares hit $71.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares were up 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.44.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.70. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.36. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.25. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares were up 1.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.91.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares were up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.55.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.90.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares hit $5.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit $43.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.87.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.42. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
  • First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.40. Shares traded down 1.15%.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.88 with a daily change of down 1.83%.
  • PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.70. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.74. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.65.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.57. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares hit $4.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.39. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.25 on Monday morning, moving up 2.01%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.15. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $132.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.48. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.19.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.99. Shares traded up 3.44%.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.24 Monday. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.41.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares were up 2.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.43 for a change of up 2.89%.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.15%.
  • Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $57.81 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $86.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares were up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.50.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.69. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares were up 2.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.14.
  • Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.94. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 2.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.99.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.52. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $89.88. Shares traded up 1.62%.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.04. Shares traded up 0.88%.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares hit $37.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.98.
  • Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) shares were up 2.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.11.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.89 for a change of up 0.73%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Monday morning, moving up 5.13%.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit $32.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.76. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares broke to $38.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.29%.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.12 on Monday morning, moving up 6.83%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares broke to $9.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.32. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.55. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares set a new yearly high of $30.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit $31.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.
  • AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.46. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
  • RPC (NYSE:RES) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.51%.
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.22.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.35. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
  • TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.75. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
  • Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.20 Monday. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares broke to $14.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.21%.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.66 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.29 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.32 on Monday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares were up 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.41.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) shares hit $43.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.78%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $31.99. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session.
  • Tompkins Financial Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:TMP) shares hit a yearly high of $87.26. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.32. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.20. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.28. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.02 on Monday morning, moving up 3.55%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.80.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.60 on Monday, moving up 0.02%.
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares hit $34.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $48.83. Shares traded up 1.36%.
  • Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.50. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.14 on Monday, moving up 1.89%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22 for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares were up 4.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.26 for a change of up 4.29%.
  • NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.74 Monday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 3.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.16 for a change of up 3.81%.
  • IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) shares set a new yearly high of $55.02 this morning. The stock was up 2.91% on the session.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.72 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares set a new yearly high of $20.82 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.15. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.49 with a daily change of up 2.36%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares broke to $29.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares broke to $47.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $92.77. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.66 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.22 on Monday, moving up 0.99%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares were down 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.84.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.06 on Monday morning, moving up 1.28%.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a yearly high of $53.25. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.14. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.68 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NOG) shares set a new yearly high of $15.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares hit $13.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares broke to $25.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 2.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.23.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares were up 0.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.32 for a change of up 0.63%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 1.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.79.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.57 Monday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $147.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.10.
  • Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.36. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.26.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.85. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.75 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares broke to $15.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares set a new yearly high of $31.94 this morning. The stock was up 4.15% on the session.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.46 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.79 Monday. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares hit $10.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit $55.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.09%.
  • Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.58 Monday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.52%.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.50 with a daily change of up 1.25%.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.49.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 1.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.18 for a change of up 1.74%.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.34 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were up 2.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.84 for a change of up 2.49%.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a yearly high of $44.77. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
  • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.09 on Monday morning, moving up 1.91%.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.15 on Monday, moving up 1.92%.
  • Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.32. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.45 with a daily change of up 2.81%.
  • REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) shares broke to $115.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.1%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were up 3.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.61 for a change of up 3.79%.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.24 on Monday morning, moving up 2.93%.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.95 with a daily change of up 1.79%.
  • Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.49 on Monday, moving up 3.06%.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.23 on Monday morning, moving up 2.17%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit $34.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.80. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
  • First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.72. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to $11.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.97%.
  • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.6%.
  • Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.92. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.72. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • Ennis (NYSE:EBF) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.57.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares broke to $37.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.46%.
  • Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) shares hit $60.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.22%.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
  • Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.49. Shares traded up 3.73%.
  • Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.80.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares hit $32.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.51%.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.81. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $29.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.15%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 3.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.06.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.78.
  • Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.00. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) shares set a new yearly high of $22.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
  • MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
  • Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) shares hit a yearly high of $23.98. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.15 Monday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares broke to $24.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.5%.
  • HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) shares broke to $17.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares hit $154.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.06%.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.39 on Monday, moving down 0.27%.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.06 on Monday, moving up 10.94%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.72. Shares traded up 4.08%.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Monday, moving up 5.71%.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.00.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares set a new yearly high of $36.26 this morning. The stock was up 4.5% on the session.
  • CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares were up 2.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.0%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.71 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.
  • Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.23. Shares traded up 1.63%.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.19. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.43. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.42.
  • Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares were up 3.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.52.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares set a new yearly high of $30.94 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares were up 3.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.20.
  • American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.25 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares broke to $15.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.74. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
  • Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) shares were up 3.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.21.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.66 on Monday, moving up 3.35%.
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.00 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
  • Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares broke to $9.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares hit $26.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%.
  • Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares broke to $25.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.50. The stock traded up 3.87% on the session.
  • FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:FTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.99 Monday. The stock was up 7.51% for the day.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares broke to $15.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares were up 130.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.82.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.14. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares were up 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90.
  • Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.37 for a change of up 3.21%.
  • Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares broke to $6.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.94 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) shares were up 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.37.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.15. Shares traded up 6.32%.
  • Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.67. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.62. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
  • Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
  • Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) shares hit a yearly high of $27.35. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.35. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
  • Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares hit $8.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.55 with a daily change of up 3.17%.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.56. Shares traded down 0.55%.
  • Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares were up 1.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.93 for a change of up 1.68%.
  • L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.36.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.52 Monday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.48.
  • C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.63 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
  • OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.56%.
  • Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares broke to $30.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.7%.
  • Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.21. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
  • Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) shares were up 1.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares set a new yearly high of $38.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.
  • United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) shares were up 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.36 for a change of up 1.37%.
  • AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares hit $11.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.05%.
  • First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.72. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
  • Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.63. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

 

  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares broke to $17.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

