Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 492 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 130.05% to hit a new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares broke to $61.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new yearly high of $72.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.98.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $72.37. Shares traded up 1.68%.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Monday morning, moving up 2.39%.
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a yearly high of $148.99. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.88. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock made a new 52-week high of $234.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $172.78. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $179.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.78.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.18.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.30.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.24 for a change of up 1.15%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares hit a yearly high of $92.44. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $139.20. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.97.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.28 on Monday, moving up 1.55%.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.15. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares set a new yearly high of $12.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $75.17. Shares traded up 0.79%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.78 on Monday, moving up 0.05%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.79.
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares were up 1.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.16 for a change of up 1.03%.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.38 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $271.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $175.29. Shares traded up 1.07%.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares set a new yearly high of $153.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock made a new 52-week high of $161.31 Monday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares hit a yearly high of $58.77. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $30.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares broke to $110.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.75 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $59.87 with a daily change of up 4.05%.
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.79 on Monday, moving up 1.47%.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $113.83 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
- Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.25 Monday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.99.
- Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares were up 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.37.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.18 for a change of up 0.43%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit $37.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.72 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $146.30 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.02. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.19 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares broke to $70.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares were up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.90.
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares set a new yearly high of $24.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit a yearly high of $65.51. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) shares broke to $50.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares were up 1.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.44.
- Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $344.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares were up 1.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.41.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares broke to $131.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.84 Monday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares were up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.78 for a change of up 0.59%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares broke to $105.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.07 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares broke to $45.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.41 on Monday morning, moving up 0.52%.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares broke to $115.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares set a new yearly high of $76.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit $116.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.76.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares set a new yearly high of $52.53 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares were up 2.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.72.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.12.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares hit a yearly high of $189.67. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares were up 2.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.16.
- WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares hit $73.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.07%.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.31 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $76.96 with a daily change of up 2.81%.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.22 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares broke to $63.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $612.09.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $219.74. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares hit $91.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares set a new yearly high of $60.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $12.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares broke to $181.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%.
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.55 on Monday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $76.13. Shares traded up 0.34%.
- CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Monday, moving up 4.4%.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 1.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.54 for a change of up 1.8%.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.59. Shares traded up 11.85%.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit $135.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares hit $55.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.08%.
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.85.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit $115.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.74 on Monday, moving up 1.79%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.62 on Monday, moving up 0.16%.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.48 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,222.33 on Monday, moving up 0.5%.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.42. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $125.93. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.
- CAE (NYSE:CAE) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.71. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) shares hit $38.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.86. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.95. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $134.72. Shares traded up 1.88%.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.19. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.14. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit $51.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.96%.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.96.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.49. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) shares hit $182.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were up 10.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.47 for a change of up 10.82%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit $89.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.89%.
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.51.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $112.86. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.00. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares were up 4.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 for a change of up 4.17%.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.62. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.78 with a daily change of up 1.66%.
- BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $95.96. Shares traded up 2.44%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.40 Monday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.85 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares hit a yearly high of $153.41. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.80.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.30. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $63.63 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.38 with a daily change of up 1.3%.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares broke to $30.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
- South State (NASDAQ:SSB) shares hit a yearly high of $85.87. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 2.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.73 for a change of up 2.15%.
- Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.54 on Monday, moving up 0.7%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit $16.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $107.21. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.55 on Monday morning, moving up 1.79%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.24.
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares set a new yearly high of $50.72 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a yearly high of $43.89. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 2.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $252.01 for a change of up 2.55%.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.42 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit $60.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.91 Monday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.8%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.22 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 2.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.99 for a change of up 2.39%.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.83 with a daily change of up 0.94%.
- Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.28.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares were up 0.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.30 for a change of up 0.65%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.21 on Monday, moving up 1.09%.
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.57. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.11.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares broke to $39.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.6%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.08. Shares traded up 0.21%.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares hit a yearly high of $124.24. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares set a new yearly high of $93.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% on the session.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.03. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.41.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.14. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares set a new yearly high of $30.55 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
- Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.04. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.31%.
- BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new yearly high of $45.63 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $262.87. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
- F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.89. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.65.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.43. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 1.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.89.
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.25 Monday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $51.47 with a daily change of up 2.25%.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares set a new yearly high of $167.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.71 on Monday morning, moving up 0.5%.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $50.29. Shares traded down 0.38%.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares hit $38.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.75%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares broke to $78.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
- Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.49. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.43 Monday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.34 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.91 Monday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
- Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $63.00. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.23 with a daily change of up 2.03%.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $107.86. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.
- Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares were up 0.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.14 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.14 on Monday morning, moving up 1.82%.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.77 on Monday, moving up 2.43%.
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.87 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.00 on Monday, moving up 1.18%.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Monday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares were down 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.99 for a change of down 0.1%.
- ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.22 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
- International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.88 with a daily change of up 1.75%.
- CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.37 Monday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares broke to $39.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.74.
- Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.77 Monday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.14.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares hit $35.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
- First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares set a new yearly high of $49.28 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.92. Shares traded up 2.15%.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.53. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Monday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.33.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.71 Monday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.65. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) shares hit a yearly high of $52.16. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.88. The stock was up 4.1% for the day.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $67.11 with a daily change of up 1.77%.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.38 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares were up 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.27.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.38.
- Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares broke to $76.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares hit $71.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares were up 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.44.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.70. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.36. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
- First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.25. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.
- First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares were up 1.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.91.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares were up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.55.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.90.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares hit $5.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit $43.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.87.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.42. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.40. Shares traded down 1.15%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.88 with a daily change of down 1.83%.
- PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.70. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.74. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.65.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.57. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session.
- Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares hit $4.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.39. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.25 on Monday morning, moving up 2.01%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.15. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
- Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $132.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
- Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.48. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.19.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.99. Shares traded up 3.44%.
- Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.24 Monday. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.41.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares were up 2.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.43 for a change of up 2.89%.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.15%.
- Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $57.81 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $86.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares were up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.50.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.69. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares were up 2.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.14.
- Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.94. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 2.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.99.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.52. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $89.88. Shares traded up 1.62%.
- Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.04. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares hit $37.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.98.
- Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) shares were up 2.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.11.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.89 for a change of up 0.73%.
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Monday morning, moving up 5.13%.
- CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit $32.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41 for a change of up 2.06%.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.76. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares broke to $38.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.29%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.12 on Monday morning, moving up 6.83%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares broke to $9.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.32. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.55. Shares traded up 1.5%.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares set a new yearly high of $30.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit $31.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.46. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.
- RPC (NYSE:RES) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.51%.
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.22.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.35. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
- TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.75. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
- First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $141.20 Monday. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares broke to $14.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.21%.
- OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.66 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
- Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.29 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares set a new yearly high of $6.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
- ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.32 on Monday morning, moving up 1.12%.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares were up 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.41.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) shares hit $43.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.78%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $31.99. The stock traded up 2.49% on the session.
- Tompkins Financial Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:TMP) shares hit a yearly high of $87.26. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.32. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
- Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.20. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.28. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
- Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.02 on Monday morning, moving up 3.55%.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.80.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.60 on Monday, moving up 0.02%.
- National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) shares hit $34.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $48.83. Shares traded up 1.36%.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.50. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.14 on Monday, moving up 1.89%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22 for a change of up 0.83%.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares were up 4.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.26 for a change of up 4.29%.
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.74 Monday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 3.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.16 for a change of up 3.81%.
- IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) shares set a new yearly high of $55.02 this morning. The stock was up 2.91% on the session.
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.72 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares set a new yearly high of $20.82 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.15. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.49 with a daily change of up 2.36%.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares broke to $29.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares broke to $47.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
- Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $92.77. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.66 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.22 on Monday, moving up 0.99%.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares were down 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.84.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.06 on Monday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a yearly high of $53.25. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.14. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.68 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NOG) shares set a new yearly high of $15.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares hit $13.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares broke to $25.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 2.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.23.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares were up 0.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.32 for a change of up 0.63%.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 1.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.79.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.57 Monday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
- United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $147.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
- Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.10.
- Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.36. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.26.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.85. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.75 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares broke to $15.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
- CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares set a new yearly high of $31.94 this morning. The stock was up 4.15% on the session.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.46 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
- CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.79 Monday. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares hit $10.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit $55.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.09%.
- Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.58 Monday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.52%.
- First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.50 with a daily change of up 1.25%.
- Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.49.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 1.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.18 for a change of up 1.74%.
- Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.34 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
- Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were up 2.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.84 for a change of up 2.49%.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a yearly high of $44.77. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
- Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.09 on Monday morning, moving up 1.91%.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.15 on Monday, moving up 1.92%.
- Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.32. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.45 with a daily change of up 2.81%.
- REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) shares broke to $115.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.1%.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were up 3.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.61 for a change of up 3.79%.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.24 on Monday morning, moving up 2.93%.
- Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.95 with a daily change of up 1.79%.
- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.49 on Monday, moving up 3.06%.
- Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.23 on Monday morning, moving up 2.17%.
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit $34.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.80. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
- First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.72. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares broke to $11.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.97%.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.24 on Monday morning, moving up 1.6%.
- Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.92. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.72. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- Ennis (NYSE:EBF) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.57.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares broke to $37.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.46%.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 0.28%.
- Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) shares hit $60.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.22%.
- Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.49. Shares traded up 3.73%.
- Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.80.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares hit $32.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.51%.
- CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.81. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
- First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $29.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.15%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 3.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.06.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.78.
- Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.00. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) shares set a new yearly high of $22.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) shares hit a yearly high of $23.98. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.15 Monday. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares broke to $24.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.5%.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) shares broke to $17.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares hit $154.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.06%.
- Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.39 on Monday, moving down 0.27%.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.06 on Monday, moving up 10.94%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.72. Shares traded up 4.08%.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Monday, moving up 5.71%.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.
- Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.00.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares set a new yearly high of $36.26 this morning. The stock was up 4.5% on the session.
- CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares were up 2.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.0%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.71 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.
- Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.23. Shares traded up 1.63%.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.19. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.43. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.42.
- Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares were up 3.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.52.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares set a new yearly high of $30.94 this morning. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares were up 3.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.20.
- American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.25 for a change of up 0.74%.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares broke to $15.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.74. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) shares were up 3.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.21.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.66 on Monday, moving up 3.35%.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
- SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.00 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
- Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares broke to $9.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares hit $26.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%.
- Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares broke to $25.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.50. The stock traded up 3.87% on the session.
- FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:FTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.99 Monday. The stock was up 7.51% for the day.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares broke to $15.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares were up 130.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.82.
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.14. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares were up 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90.
- Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.37 for a change of up 3.21%.
- Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares broke to $6.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.94 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) shares were up 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.37.
- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.15. Shares traded up 6.32%.
- Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.67. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.62. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
- Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.
- Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) shares hit a yearly high of $27.35. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.35. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
- Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares hit $8.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.55 with a daily change of up 3.17%.
- Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.56. Shares traded down 0.55%.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares were up 1.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.93 for a change of up 1.68%.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.36.
- Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.52 Monday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.48.
- C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.63 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
- OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.56%.
- Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares broke to $30.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.7%.
- Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.21. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
- Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) shares were up 1.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares set a new yearly high of $38.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.
- United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) shares were up 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.36 for a change of up 1.37%.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares hit $11.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.05%.
- First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.72. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.63. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares broke to $17.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%.
