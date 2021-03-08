Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 492 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares broke to $61.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.

Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares broke to $17.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%.

