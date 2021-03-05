 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares jumped 45% to $4.19 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) gained 22.7% to $4.65 following an OPEC+ agreement to extent output cuts into April.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) surged 21% to $5.76 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
  • Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) jumped 21% to $3.27. Blackstone Group is in talks for acquiring a minority stake in India’s ICT service & solution provider Sify Technologies, Bloomberg reported.
  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) gained 15% to $18.40 after the company reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) surged 10.1% to $3.1047 after dropping around 24% on Thursday.
  • IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) surged 9.7% to $22.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 8.4% to $143.64.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 8% to $3.2284 after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6% to $6.02 after declining 14% on Thursday.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 6% to $26.90 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 5.1% to $4.35. CLPS recently priced its 2,666,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 5% to $89.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares tumbled 37.1% to $5.55 after climbing 69% on Thursday.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares dipped 35.2% to $2.1180 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 28.7% to $1.93 after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year. Raymond James also downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 28.7% to $1.79. Washington Prime Group shares dropped 60% to close at $2.51 on Thursday following reports indicating the company is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 28.3% to $6.40 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 28.1% to $8.85 after reporting a FY20 loss of $3.53 per share.
  • ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) declined 27.7% to $14.51 after reporting Q4 loss.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dropped 27.5% to $27.39 after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced its plans to acquire Decibel.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 26.5% to $2.40 after jumping more than 30% on Thursday.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) dropped 26.5% to $13.42 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 25.7% to 5.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) dropped 25.7% to $18.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) dipped 24.8% to $8.86 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors, especially growth stocks.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) dipped 23% to $4.17.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) fell 22.3% to $2.33.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares dropped 22.2% to $3.0350. Oncocyte recently signed an agreement with MultiPlan to participate in its networks.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 21.5% to $25.13.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 21.3% to $34.77 amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted tech stocks.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 21.1% to $2.09.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 21% to $8.18.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 20.9% to $22.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 20.8% to $9.50. XL Fleet recently responded to recent short-seller report.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) fell 20.1% to $2.59. The company’s stock tumbled 40% on Thursday following FY20 results.
  • InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) dropped 19.6% to $10.89.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares declined 19.3% to $3.93.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) shares declined 19.1% to $40.60.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 18.5% to $5.48.
  • CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) fell 17.6% to $6.73.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares fell 17.3% to $3.9050 after declining 10% on Thursday. Evogene recently reported Q4 results.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 17% to $1.03.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) dipped 16.8% to $3.21.
  • SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 16.6% to $3.36.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16.4% to $7.14.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) dipped 15% to $33.38 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 13.4% to $1.23. Vertex Energy is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 9.
  • Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 12.8% to $26.63 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 11.7% to $0.6941 after declining 17% on Thursday.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) fell 11.4% to $3.66 after declining 10% on Thursday.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 11.2% to $3.9972 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) fell 11.2% to $0.7068 after dropping 13% on Thursday.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 9.8% to $2.39 after declining over 22% on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + AESE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent's Big Quarter, Gilead Awaits FDA Decision, Apellis Winds Up COVID-19 Study
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com