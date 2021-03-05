54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares jumped 45% to $4.19 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) gained 22.7% to $4.65 following an OPEC+ agreement to extent output cuts into April.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) surged 21% to $5.76 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) jumped 21% to $3.27. Blackstone Group is in talks for acquiring a minority stake in India’s ICT service & solution provider Sify Technologies, Bloomberg reported.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) gained 15% to $18.40 after the company reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) surged 10.1% to $3.1047 after dropping around 24% on Thursday.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) surged 9.7% to $22.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 8.4% to $143.64.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 8% to $3.2284 after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6% to $6.02 after declining 14% on Thursday.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 6% to $26.90 after the company reported Q4 results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 5.1% to $4.35. CLPS recently priced its 2,666,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 5% to $89.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares tumbled 37.1% to $5.55 after climbing 69% on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares dipped 35.2% to $2.1180 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 28.7% to $1.93 after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year. Raymond James also downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 28.7% to $1.79. Washington Prime Group shares dropped 60% to close at $2.51 on Thursday following reports indicating the company is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 28.3% to $6.40 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) fell 28.1% to $8.85 after reporting a FY20 loss of $3.53 per share.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) declined 27.7% to $14.51 after reporting Q4 loss.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) dropped 27.5% to $27.39 after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced its plans to acquire Decibel.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 26.5% to $2.40 after jumping more than 30% on Thursday.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) dropped 26.5% to $13.42 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 25.7% to 5.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) dropped 25.7% to $18.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) dipped 24.8% to $8.86 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors, especially growth stocks.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) dipped 23% to $4.17.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) fell 22.3% to $2.33.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares dropped 22.2% to $3.0350. Oncocyte recently signed an agreement with MultiPlan to participate in its networks.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 21.5% to $25.13.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 21.3% to $34.77 amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted tech stocks.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 21.1% to $2.09.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 21% to $8.18.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 20.9% to $22.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 20.8% to $9.50. XL Fleet recently responded to recent short-seller report.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) fell 20.1% to $2.59. The company’s stock tumbled 40% on Thursday following FY20 results.
- InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) dropped 19.6% to $10.89.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares declined 19.3% to $3.93.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) shares declined 19.1% to $40.60.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 18.5% to $5.48.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) fell 17.6% to $6.73.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares fell 17.3% to $3.9050 after declining 10% on Thursday. Evogene recently reported Q4 results.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 17% to $1.03.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) dipped 16.8% to $3.21.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 16.6% to $3.36.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16.4% to $7.14.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) dipped 15% to $33.38 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 13.4% to $1.23. Vertex Energy is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 9.
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 12.8% to $26.63 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 11.7% to $0.6941 after declining 17% on Thursday.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) fell 11.4% to $3.66 after declining 10% on Thursday.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 11.2% to $3.9972 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) fell 11.2% to $0.7068 after dropping 13% on Thursday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 9.8% to $2.39 after declining over 22% on Thursday.
