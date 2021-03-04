NICE Actimize And Finastra Forge Partnership To Provide Xceed Cloud-Native Platform To Finastra's Customers
- NICE Ltd’s (NASDAQ: NICE) financial crime and compliance solution business NICE Actimize forged a partnership with financial technology solution provider Finastra.
- The partnership aims to introduce NICE Actimize’s Xceed cloud-native financial crime platform, supported by AI and cloud technologies, to Finastra’s customer base via its FusionFabric.cloud open innovation platform.
- NICE Actimize’s Xceed platform offers AML and fraud solutions, ensuring complete financial crime and compliance on a single platform. The “Always On” AI-based technology on the Xceed platform offers real-time behavioral analytics and machine learning capabilities. All of which leads to simplified cloud deployments and optimized operational resource efficiency benefitting mid-market financial services organizations.
- Xceed’s self-learning abilities instantly and independently acclimatize to new threats. All of which aid financial institutions in the faster and accurate accomplishment of dynamic risk management needs.
- Xceed also performs behavioral analytics across all digital payment channels and gathers insights into an omnichannel view.
- Price action: NICE shares are down 0.17% at $218.88 on the last check Thursday.
