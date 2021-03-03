 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pure Storage Partners With Equinix To Deliver Physical Infrastructure At Cloud Speed
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
  • Storage delivery provider Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) and digital infrastructure company Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIXcollaborated to offer Pure Storage on Equinix Metal, a Bare Metal as a Service storage offering for the delivery of an integrated, connected platform for an organization's cloud journey.
  • It has become increasingly important as enterprises increasingly migrate from their own data centers to reduce complexity, staff burden and increase their IT environments' speed and efficiency.
  • Pure Storage on Equinix Metal offers an ideal environment for physical, dedicated, single-tenant servers and high-performance storage provisioning to customers with the ease and speed of the cloud. These can reduce upfront CAPEX investment for hardware and operational costs, enable higher flexibility, scalability, as service delivery of IT infrastructure, empowering organizations to pay based on usage.
  • The arrangement will ensure cloud ownership by enterprises based on the nature of business.
  • Equinix Metal is an automatic, interconnected, and secure bare-metal service with a developer and API-first mindset for digital businesses to access Platform Equinix's value via its collection of DevOps and open-source integrations. The new managed appliance as a service capability on Equinix Metal will support Pure Storage, the first storage service announced on Equinix Metal.
  • Price action: EQIX stock was down 3.03% at $620.56 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EQIX + PSTG)

12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
Understanding Equinix's Ex-Dividend Date
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com