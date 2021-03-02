45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares jumped 66% to $7.00. NanoViricides reported on the strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the company is preparing a pre-IND application.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) gained 65.1% to $8.83 after the company reported an agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares climbed 32.8% to $10.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 32.7% to $6.88.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 24.7% to $30.30 on continued strength after the company last week reported strong Q4 earnings and declared a special dividend. Rocket Companies climbed over 11% on Monday after The Wall Street Journal published a story suggesting Rocket’s mortgage business is still booming.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 23.3% to $26.64 after the company raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) shares climbed 23.3% to $1.6150 after the company announced it entered into a Google Services Agreement to utilize Google's WebSearch Service and AdSense For Search on approved websites.
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) shares surged 20.6% to $4.16. Great Elm Group, reported that Focus Respiratory, LLC, a subsidiary of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, acquired Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 20% to $3.986.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares surged 19.7% to $70.76 after reporting Q1 results.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 18% to $10.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) shares surged 15.3% to $8.80.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 15% to $4.4724.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 15% to $1.9881 after the company reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 14.5% to $51.44 after jumping over 37% on Monday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) gained 13.7% to $6.81.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) surged 13.4% to $4.2012. TransEnterix Europe S.a.r.I. Lugano was awarded U.S. patent 10,932,657 'Endoscope with wide angle lens and adjustable view.'
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 13.4% to $1.2004 after the company reported clearance in Australia for its iTotal® PS total knee replacement system.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 12.6% to $7.53. SOS shares jumped 40% on Monday after the company issued a press release responding to "misleading 'short and distort' allegations."
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 11.6% to $30.51.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 10.6% to $3.8708 as the company entered into two vehicles sales framework contracts.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) jumped 8.4% to $6.46 as the company reported the FDA acceptance of the MydCombi NDA.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 8% to $21.77 after the company, and Holman Enterprises, announced a co-marketing agreement and an expanded alliance.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 7% to $1.5450.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 6% to $3.9499 on the heels of final efficacy data, including 60-day mortality from the Phase 2 trial evaluating CERC-002 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) rose 6% to $24.46 after the company, and Roku, announced a strategic alliance. Roku entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business.
Losers
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares dipped 30.2% to $35.28. FibroGen and AstraZeneca announced FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee will hold an advisory committee meeting to review the new drug application for roxadustat in the U.S. The companies have not received a confirmed AdCom meeting date from the FDA. The company also reported a wider-than-expected net loss for the fourth quarter.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) fell 21.5% to $11.80 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Stifel and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to Hold.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dipped 15.3% to $6.20 after the company reported a Letter of Intent to acquire 61% of cryptocurrency mining center Xiaojin Langlang Technology for total consideration of $5.6 million.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 14.1% to $7.93 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares declined 13.3% to $3.45 after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) fell 12.8% to $73.98 after the company announced a $200 million common stock offering. The company yesterday reported positive Phase 1 data for its MORF-057, which is being evaluated for inflammatory bowel disease.
- Switch, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWCH) fell 12.2% to $15.53 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares dropped 12.2% to $116.19 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 11.6% to $34.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) dipped 11.5% to $143.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) fell 11.4% to $107.11 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak sales guidance.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 11.4% to $3.41 after climbing 15% on Monday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 11.3% to $10.29. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported fourth-quarter results. The company also said enrollment in the 400-member strong Phase 2 segment of a Phase 2/3 study is complete. Separately, the company reported mixed results for a pivotal REVEAL 1 Phase 3 study of VGX-3100 in treating high-grade precancerous cervical dysplasia caused by HPV-16 and/or HV-18.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 10.2% to $215.82 following Q4 results.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) dropped 9.9% to $3.54 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales results.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) shares fell 9.8% to $4.7611. Comstock Mining, last month, announced it secured a majority interest in lithium-ion battery recycling company, LINICO.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.2% to $46.20 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter. The EV maker also announced a month-over-month drop in deliveries for February.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 7.1% to $1.4307. Hudson Technologies is expected to report Q4 results on March 3.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) fell 6.9% to $33.07. XPeng confirmed media reports regarding new low-priced versions of its vehicle line-up, armed with lithium phosphate battery. Separately, the company reported a sharp month-over-month decline in deliveries.
