What's Moving The Market Monday? After The Close Update

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures closed at 3,902, up 2.40%
  • UK's FTSE closed at 6,588, down 0.95%
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at 29,663, up 2.41%

 

Bonds

  • U.S 10-year treasury yield at 1.43%

 

Commodities

  • Crude oil down settled down 1.71%, around $60.45/barrel
  • Gold settled down 0.27%, around $1,725/oz
  • Silver settled down 0.05%, around $26.56

 

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 7.8% over the last 24 hours to around $48,680

 

Top News

  • Democrats to start debate on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill later this week, according to Senate Majority Leader Schumer
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZMbeat Q4 estimates and traded higher after hours. The company issued positive FY21 sales guiance.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) reported mixed Q4 earnings. The company provided a 44% increase in sales YoY

Preview for Tuesday, March 2

  • Target (NYSE: TGT) to report earnings before market open.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) to report earnings before market open.
  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) to report earnings earnings after the close.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

