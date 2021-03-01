What's Moving The Market Monday? After The Close Update
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures closed at 3,902, up 2.40%
- UK's FTSE closed at 6,588, down 0.95%
- Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at 29,663, up 2.41%
Bonds
- U.S 10-year treasury yield at 1.43%
Commodities
- Crude oil down settled down 1.71%, around $60.45/barrel
- Gold settled down 0.27%, around $1,725/oz
- Silver settled down 0.05%, around $26.56
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 7.8% over the last 24 hours to around $48,680
Top News
- Democrats to start debate on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill later this week, according to Senate Majority Leader Schumer
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) beat Q4 estimates and traded higher after hours. The company issued positive FY21 sales guiance.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) reported mixed Q4 earnings. The company provided a 44% increase in sales YoY
Preview for Tuesday, March 2
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures After-Hours Center Markets