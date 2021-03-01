Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

When private corporations offer shares of their company to the general public in order to obtain capital on the primary market, this process is known as an Initial Public Offering (IPO). There are a number of major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week.

1. Innovage Holding

Innovage Holding (NYSE: INNV) is planning to raise $300 million through the sale of common stock to pay off long-term debt. Innovage Holding is a healthcare company that offers affordable personalized healthcare to elderly patients through Medicare and Medicaid. Their stock is poised to start trading with an IPO on the Nasdaq with a target price between $17-$19 on March 1st. Innovage Holding intends to issue 16,666,667 shares of common stock to the public.

2. Oscar Health

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) is a digital health insurance company that offers medical plans to families in the United States. They utilize technology to improve and humanize different healthcare techniques. Oscar Health intends to offer 31,000,000 shares of stock at a target price between $32-$34 on March 1st.

3. Roth CH Acquisition III Co

Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NYSE: ROCRU) is a blank check company formed by Roth Capital that is seeking to raise $100 million in public offerings. The company intends to offer $10 million shares at a target price of $10 on March 1st. Roth CH Acquisition III Co operates in the financial industry and is aiming to acquire other businesses through IPO offerings.

4. DHB Capital Corp

DHB Capital Corp (NYSE: DHBCU) is a blank check company that is headquartered in Delaware. The company is seeking to raise $250 million from public offerings. DHB Capital is poised to offer $25 million shares at a price of $10 on March 2nd. They plan to target the financial and business industries. DHB Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is led by Co-Executive Chairmen Richard DeMartini and Robert Hurst.

5. Roblox Corporation

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is a video game company that is powered by a community of over two million developers. Roblox Corporation is well known for creating an online 3D environment for gamers to play and interact with their friends. Their stock is poised to start trading with a target price of $45 on the week of March 8th. Roblox intends to issue 198,917,280 shares of common stock and has already received over $585 million from investors.