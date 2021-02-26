 Skip to main content

Boeing 777 Experiences Engine Problem Again, This Time Over Russia
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Another incident involving a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777 airplane experiencing engine problems during a flight occurred this morning over Russia.

What Happened: Rossiya Airlines Flight 4520 from Hong Kong to Madrid made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo - A.S. Pushkin International Airport at 4:44 a.m. local time after a problem arose with an engine control sensor. The aircraft, which landed without incident, is a 15-year-old Boeing 777-300ER. It is a cargo carrier equipped with GE90-115B engines made by General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Why It’s Important: The incident creates a new problem for Boeing’s 777 aircraft, which experienced an in-flight engine malfunction in December on a Japan Airlines (OTC: JAPSY) flight from Okinawa to Tokyo and last weekend on a United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) flight that had just taken off from Denver en route to Honolulu. Both of those flights involved 4000-112 engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

Boeing called for the suspension of all 777 aircraft powered by the Pratt & Whitney engine, but neither the company nor General Electric has yet to publicly comment on the Rossiya Airlines incident.

Rossiya Airlines is part of the Aeroflot Group (MCX: AFLT).

(Photo: Boeing Co.)

