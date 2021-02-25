1990s TV Classics 'Frasier,' 'Rugrats' Are Rebooting Via Paramount+ Streaming Service

The ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount+ streaming service has announced plans to reboot a pair of classic 1990s television series, “Frasier” and “Rugrats.”

Calling Dr. Crane: “Frasier” was a spinoff of “Cheers” and starred Kelsey Grammer as the Seattle-based psychiatrist and radio talk show host Dr. Frasier Crane. The show ran 11 seasons on NBC from 1993 through 2004 and won 37 Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for five consecutive years.

Talk about a “Frasier” revival has been circulating since 2019, and the new Paramount+ series is expected to premiere in 2022. Grammer will revive the eponymous role and serve as executive producer on the series, which is being produced by the star’s Grammnet Productions in association with CBS Studios.

It was not announced whether the show’s surviving cast members will be part of the reboot or if the part of Frasier's father will be recast.

John Mahoney, who played the role, died in 2018.

Old Favorites, New Look: Also coming back is “Rugrats,” which ran for nine seasons on the Nickelodeon cable network from 1991 to 2004, winning four Daytime Emmy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the show’s characters.

The series’ original voice actors will be returning in their roles – E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille).

The new series will use CG animation instead of traditional cel animation.

Plans for a “Rugrats” reboot were first raised in 2018 in the form of a series and feature film. The film version was never made, and no date has been set for the series’ premiere on Paramount+.

What’s Next For The CBS Streaming Service: Paramount+ is the rebranded version of the CBS All Access streaming service, which launched in 2014.

The service has announced plans to reboot several classic films into an episode series format, including “Fatal Attraction,” “Flashdance,” “The Parallax View,” “The Italian Job” and “Love Story.”

A prequel series inspired by characters in the 1978 musical “Grease” and “The Offer” and a series on the making of “The Godfather” were also named as upcoming projects.

The Paramount+ brand will officially launch on March 4.

A scene from the trailer of the “Rugrats” reboot. Image courtesy Paramount+.