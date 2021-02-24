Market Overview

Grand Capital Ventures Initiates Reverse Stock Split, Renamed Yuka
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
  • Grand Capital Ventures Inc (OTC: GRCV) subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce confirmed the reverse stock split of the company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2500 effective today. The company also renamed itself to Yuka Group Inc., effective today with the ticker “YUKA” effective over the next 20 business days.
  • “The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock to ensure the Company regains full compliance with the OTC Markets share price listing rule and maintains its listing on the OTC Markets and to improve the marketability and liquidity of the Company’s common stock,” said Yuka Group President Meir Avitan.
  • Yuka E-Commerce recently partnered with multinational off-price department store TJX to increase its revenue stream by tapping the growing demand for beauty, wellness, and CBD products.

