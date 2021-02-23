Tiger Woods Sustains 'Multiple Leg Injuries' In LA Car Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle SUV crash in Los Angeles.

What Happened: Woods’ vehicle was involved in a rollover and sustained major damages, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

First responders arrived on the scene at 7:12 a.m. PT and Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods was the sole passenger in the vehicle.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

A Groundbreaking Career: Woods has been a dominant force in PGA golf since he turned professional in 1996, gaining attention for record-breaking triumphs and demoralizing personal and professional setbacks, including a 2017 arrest for drunk driving.

On Sunday, he appeared in a CBS Sports (NASDAQ: VIAC) interview on whether he would be playing in April's Masters Tournament.

"A lot of it is based on my surgeons and my doctors and my therapists and making sure that I do it correctly," Woods said. "This is the only back I got, so I don't have much more wiggle room left here."

In 2020, he earned $60 million in commercial endorsements from sponsors that included Bridgestone (PINK: BRDCY), Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), and Nike (NYSE: NKE).

Photo courtesy Jim Epler / Creative Commons.