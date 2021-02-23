Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tiger Woods Sustains 'Multiple Leg Injuries' In LA Car Crash
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
Tiger Woods Sustains 'Multiple Leg Injuries' In LA Car Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle SUV crash in Los Angeles.

What Happened: Woods’ vehicle was involved in a rollover and sustained major damages, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

First responders arrived on the scene at 7:12 a.m. PT and Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods was the sole passenger in the vehicle.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement.

A Groundbreaking Career: Woods has been a dominant force in PGA golf since he turned professional in 1996, gaining attention for record-breaking triumphs and demoralizing personal and professional setbacks, including a 2017 arrest for drunk driving.

On Sunday, he appeared in a CBS Sports (NASDAQ: VIAC) interview on whether he would be playing in April's Masters Tournament.

"A lot of it is based on my surgeons and my doctors and my therapists and making sure that I do it correctly," Woods said. "This is the only back I got, so I don't have much more wiggle room left here."

In 2020, he earned $60 million in commercial endorsements from sponsors that included Bridgestone (PINK: BRDCY), Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), and Nike (NYSE: NKE).

Photo courtesy Jim Epler / Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Colin Kaepernick Launches $250M ESG SPAC
Looking Into Nike's Return On Capital Employed
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Nike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Tiger WoodsNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com