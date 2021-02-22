Boeing 757 Diverted To Emergency Landing Over Engine Problems

For the third time in two days, a Boeing (NYSE: BA) aircraft was forced to land when experiencing engine problems during flight.

What Happened: A Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) flight from Atlanta to Seattle made an emergency landing Monday evening at Salt Lake City Airport after the left engine became damaged. The Boeing 757 carrying 128 people on board landed without incident.

“DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines,” said a Delta official in a press statement. “The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to re-accommodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.”

Why It’s Important: This incident comes two days after a United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) flight saw its engine fail shortly after leaving Denver and littered debris from its outer casing on a Colorado community. There were no injuries from the flight, which involved a 777 aircraft.

Earlier today, Boeing called for the grounding of its 777s. powered by the 4000-112 engine made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (NASDAQ: RTX). The Delta aircraft was also powered by a Pratt & Whitney engine, although it is not yet certain if it is the same model.

Also two days ago, the engine of a Boeing 747 freighter flying from the Netherlands to New York City exploded shortly after takeoff, causing engine parts to shower the Dutch town of Meerssen. Two people were injured from the falling debris, and the aircraft, operated by the Bermuda-headquartered charter company Longtail Aviation, landed safely in Belgium.

A Boeing 757 used by Delta Airlines. Photo by Bryan Correira / Creative Commons.