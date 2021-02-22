50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares jumped 112.3% to $2.5050. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) shares jumped 72% to $27.08. Enovix will go public through a merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 48.4% to $2.82 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) gained 38.4% to $2.8516 after surging 32% on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals recently announced closing of $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) surged 30.2% to $3.106. SunLink Health Systems, last week, released Q2 results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares climbed 30.1% to $23.06. Vuzix shares surged around 12% on Friday after the company highlighted its smart glasses were featured in the American Medical Association's 'Special COVID-19 Edition for Accelerating Change in Medical Health Education Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge.'
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) rose 29.9% to $4.61 after gaining around 8% on Friday. RealNetworks, earlier during the month, reported Q4 earnings results.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) gained 26.8% to $55.49 after the company announced it will be acquired by Goodyear around $2.8 billion. Cooper Tire & Rubber also reported Q4 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 23% to $14.46 after jumping over 20% on Friday.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 20.3% to $8.40.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 20% to $2.82. Can-Fite BioPharma reported new data from Phase 2 trial evaluating namodenoson in advanced liver cancer, including the overall survival of nearly four years in two patients under treatment.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 18.8% to $2.3989.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) rose 18.5% to $16.65 after jumping around 15% on Friday. A team of former Walt Disney executives are uniting again with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on a new SPAC that was filed Thursday after market close.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) gained 18.2% to $8.32. Taoping shares gained 22% on Friday after the company engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) gained 17.3% to $5.80 after the company entered into a merger agreement with BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure team. The company also released Q4 results.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 16.4% to $13.18. SM Energy, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) gained 15.8% to $16.07 after the company announced it will acquire Cooper Tire for $41.75 per share in cash and 0.907 shares of its stock.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) surged 15.4% to $4.34.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 15.2% to $28.00.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) climbed 14.7% to $34.54.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 14.1% to $6.32. Mammoth Energy, last week, announced engineering service contract for its Aquawolf subsidiary.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 13.9% to $3.5520.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares jumped 13.7% to $3.0701.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) rose 12.1% to $59.35. Lucid Motors, rumored to be landing a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV since January, is close to a deal, according to Bloomberg. Sources told Bloomberg a deal could be announced on Tuesday.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) rose 11.8% to $5.38 after the company reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 9.7% to $2.14 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 9.5% to $5.07 after the company said it is considering several bids from various investors regarding possible acquisition of 20% of the rights to use company's fiber optic network for over NIS 550 million.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 8.8% to $44.17. Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 6.7% to $5.28 ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) rose 6.5% to $5.19. Vaccinex shares jumped 70% on Friday after the company announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.
Losers
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares fell 47.4% to $26.67 after the company reaffirmed business forecast for FY 2021.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares dipped 43.6% to $3.04 after the comapny announced that its Phase 3 clinical trials of OTIVIDEX in patients with Meniere's disease did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) dropped 31.7% to $4.7150 after the company announced the FDA concluded from their initial review that the current level of NurOwn clinical data does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence that FDA is seeking to support a biologics license application.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dipped 30.6% to $4.0013 after the company reported a substantial financial impact of Texas weather event.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 26.3% to $8.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares fell 21.4% to $7.89 after declining 7% on Friday.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 20.1% to $3.02 after climbing 35% on Friday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 17.8% to $5.94. Energous shares jumped over 94% on Friday following a Bloomberg report Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack. NOTE: Energous was not mentioned in the report.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 17.3% to $3.4086 after gaining more than 14% on Friday. ReWalk Robotics, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) dipped 16.8% to $2.61. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, announced 1 for 4 reverse share split.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 15.2% to $4.65 after declining 13% on Friday.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) dipped 14.4% to $35.50.
- JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) fell 14% to $6.19. JMP Group shares jumped around 45% on Friday after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 12.7% to $9.41 after the company priced 5.34 million shares at $10.10 per share to raise $54 million in a secondary offering.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 11.5% to $3.00.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) dropped 10.2% to $3.6840 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 10.5% to $2.38 after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 9.5% to $4.09 after jumping around 15% on Friday.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares fell 8.6% to $28.02.
