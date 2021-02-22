Let's Take A Look At Some Up Of This Week's Upcoming IPOs: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

So far this year there have been a number of initial public offerings (IPOs) on the public market that investors should keep an eye on. When you invest in an IPO you can potentially pick an underpriced stock before brokerages are able to take large stock positions.

1. MCAP Acquisition Corp

MCAP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MACQU) is a blank check company that aims to acquire businesses and assets through mergers, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization.

MCAP Acquisition Corp operates in the financial services industry and is headquartered in Delaware. Their stock is poised to start trading with an IPO on the Nasdaq with a target price of $10 on February, 23rd. MCAP Acquisition Corp will be issuing 25,000,000 shares with a target price of $287,500,000,000.

2. IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NYSE: IDBA) is a Norwegian biometrics company that was founded in 1996. The company specializes in fingerprint scanners, fingerprint imaging, and biometric solution technology. IDEX Biometrics fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions are utilized as authentication features in touch-free smart cards and devices.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is expected to offer shares at a target price of $24.75 on February 24th. They will be issuing 800,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $19,800,000.

3. Gores Holdings VIII Inc

Gores Holdings VIII Inc (NYSE: GIIXU) was founded by The Gores Group in 1987. The company has not selected any business combination target and is currently seeking operationally-oriented acquisition opportunities in the marketplace.

Gores Holdings VIII Inc will be issuing 30,000,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $345,000,000. They will be offering shares at a target price of $10 on February 23rd.

4. Slam Corp

Slam Corp (NYSE: SLAMU) is a New York-based company that was founded by the former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The company plans to raise $500 million and will be targeting the sports, entertainment, health and wellness, and consumer technology sectors of the stock market. The company is expected to offer shares at a target price of $10 on February 23rd. Slam Corp will be issuing 50,000,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $575,000,000.

5. Roth CH Acquisition III Co

Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NYSE: ROCRU) is a blank check company based in North Beach, CA that plans to target the Healthcare, Wellness, Technology, and Sustainability sectors.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co is expected to offer shares at a target point of $10 on the week of Feb 23rd. They will be issuing 15,000,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $172,500,000. The company plans to raise 100 million and each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant.